Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Out against another lefty
Ohtani will sit against a lefty for the second straight game Friday against Oakland.
In a small, 65-plate appearance sample, Ohtani has hit just .175/.277/.246 against lefties, good for just a 52 wRC+. That's a far cry from his .312/.382/.652 line (181 wRC+) against righties. It's possible he could continue to be platooned going forward. Albert Pujols will again be the Angels' designated hitter, with Jefry Marte starting at first base.
