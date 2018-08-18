Ohtani is out of the lineup Saturday against lefty Martin Perez and the Rangers.

Ohtani has hit just .169/.269/.237 against lefties this season, so it's hardly surprising to see him beginning to be platooned. A strict platoon would likely protect his batting average while counting into his counting stats. Albert Pujols will be the designated hitter Saturday, with Jefry Marte starting at first base.

