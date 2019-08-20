Ohtani is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels are slated to face a pair of southpaw starters (Joe Palumbo and Brock Burke) in the twin bill, so it's not too surprising that the lefty-hitting Ohtani will be withheld from the lineup for one of the contests. Ohtani turned in a productive night in an 8-7 loss Monday in the series opener, going 2-for-4 with a triple, walk, stolen base, RBI and two runs.