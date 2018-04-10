Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Out of lineup again Tuesday
Ohtani is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The Angels have made it clear that Ohtani won't hit the day before or after he pitches, though he was expected to be in the lineup on most other days. Tuesday appears to be an exception, possibly because the Angels face the left-handed Martin Perez. Ohtani also sat against a lefty in the second game of the season, the only other time the Angels have faced a southpaw. They'll face another lefty Wednesday in Matt Moore, so if Ohtani sits again, he'll miss out on the chance to test his power at hitter-friendly Globe Life Park.
