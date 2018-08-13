Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Out of lineup with no DH
Ohtani is not in the lineup Monday against the Padres.
Ohtani will head to the bench for Monday's series opener with no DH spot available in the Padres' National League ballpark. With the Angels playing a three-game set in San Diego, look for the 24-year-old to rejoin the starting lineup Thursday against the Rangers.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Ramping up bullpen sessions•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Completes light bullpen session•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Out against another lefty•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Blasts 12th homer•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Bullpen session Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...