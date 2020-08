Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Ohtani walked in the first inning and notched his fifth stolen base of the season in quick succession. He later added a single in the third. Through 27 games, the 26-year-old is slashing .181/.277/.381 with five homers, 18 RBI and 15 runs scored to go with his five steals.