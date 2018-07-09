Ohtani (knee) was called upon to hit in the seventh inning of Sunday's tilt against the Dodgers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Ohtani was held out of the lineup after fouling a ball off his right knee Saturday, but he appears to be okay after being used off the bench. He further demonstrated his health by blasting a solo home run in his lone at-bat of the night.

More News
Our Latest Stories