Ohtani struggles with command during his 60-pitch outing in Monday's intrasquad game, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani allowed one earned run on two hits and four walks across 3.1 innings. He recorded just one strikeout and also hit a batter. The southpaw threw just 26 strikes out of 60 total pitches. Ohtani seems to have made a full recovery from the mild back stiffness that began last week. The 26-year-old will serve as a two-way asset for the Angels come Opening Day.