Ohtani will be the Angels' starting pitcher Wednesday against the Rays but won't serve as the designated hitter, Daniel Guerrero of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old has served as the designated hitter while pitching this season, but he won't do so Wednesday since the Halos have a short bench with Anthony Rendon (knee) and Justin Upton (knee) banged up. Ohtani will take the mound for the fourth time this season and should return to the batter's box in Thursday's series finale.