Ohtani's recovery from Tommy John surgery as a pitcher won't require him to miss days as a hitter until at least September, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani couldn't be the everyday designated hitter last season as he had to take days off to throw, but that won't be a problem this season as his arm isn't ready for that level of pitching work. Expect Ohtani to play nearly every game this season as long as his surgically-repaired elbow handles the workload, forcing Albert Pujols and Justin Bour to split time at first base.