Ohtani will take the mound Thursday against the Athletics, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Angels previously indicated the 26-year-old lined up to pitch Friday, but he'll instead start a day earlier in the series opener. The right-hander showed some decreased velocity in his previous start last Wednesday, but it's apparently not a concern. Ohtani is batting second as the designated hitter for Tuesday's matchup with the Rangers.