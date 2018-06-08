Ohtani (finger) was put on the 10-day disabled list due to a Grade 2 ulnar collateral ligament sprain after receiving a stem cell injection and platelet-rich plasma treatment Thursday afternoon. The Angels will re-evaluate his status in three weeks.

The Angels added that they will "update his plan of care" once he's re-examined by team doctors at the three-week point. This announcement comes as a surprise following Ohtani's removal from Wednesday's outing due to a blister injury, as this could keep the 23-year-old sidelined until after the All-Star Game, depending on his recovery. Don't expect Ohtani to return until the first week of July, at the earliest, though that seems optimistic as the club will likely be as precautious as possible with their budding superstar.