Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Plans to finish year as hitter
Ohtani said Friday that he will finish out the 2018 season as a hitter and remains undecided regarding his recommended Tommy John surgery, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Ohtani stressed that swinging a bat doesn't impact his damaged UCL tendon, which is why he will hold off on making a decision at the present time. Earlier this week, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reported that Tommy John surgery had been recommended to Ohtani, though a Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports piece explained how the 24-year-old can remain a full-time hitter in 2019 even after undergoing the procedure. Per Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group, Ohtani seems to understand that he will require surgery, but isn't completely ready to choose that path with four weeks left in the 2018 campaign. Unsurprisingly, Ohtani added that he will not give up on his pitching career due to this setback.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Could be full-time hitter in 2019•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Mammoth night in win over Rangers•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Remains in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Recommended for Tommy John surgery•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Set for bullpens•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Returns to lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...