Ohtani said Friday that he will finish out the 2018 season as a hitter and remains undecided regarding his recommended Tommy John surgery, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani stressed that swinging a bat doesn't impact his damaged UCL tendon, which is why he will hold off on making a decision at the present time. Earlier this week, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reported that Tommy John surgery had been recommended to Ohtani, though a Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports piece explained how the 24-year-old can remain a full-time hitter in 2019 even after undergoing the procedure. Per Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group, Ohtani seems to understand that he will require surgery, but isn't completely ready to choose that path with four weeks left in the 2018 campaign. Unsurprisingly, Ohtani added that he will not give up on his pitching career due to this setback.