Ohtani (groin) said after Sunday's game against the White Sox that he plans to play in Monday's series finale, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani exited Sunday's win in the top of the ninth inning due to right groin tightness. Although he'll presumably be monitored to make sure he isn't dealing with a significant issue, the 27-year-old didn't sound too concerned about the injury, and he's optimistic that he'll be able to serve as the designated hitter Monday. However, Ohtani is also scheduled to start as a pitcher Wednesday in Boston, so the Angels could choose to exercise some caution early this week so he doesn't aggravate the issue.