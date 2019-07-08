Ohtani went 1-for-6 with a two-run home run Sunday in the Angels' 11-10 loss to the Astros in 10 innings.

Ohtani will finish the first half of the season with 14 home runs, despite being sidelined until May 7 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The two-way standout will gradually increase his activity on the mound after the All-Star break, but the Angels have already tabled the idea of using him as a pitcher in 2019. Instead, he'll continue to serve as the Angels' everyday designated hitter and likely sit only once or twice a week against select left-handers.