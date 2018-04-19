Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Probable to make next start
Manager Mike Scioscia said the Angels still anticipate that Ohtani (blister) will make his next scheduled start, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Ohtani was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox prior to the third inning after developing a blister on his hand, but the team is hopeful that the issue won't keep the two-way superstar out of action. Scioscia said Ohtani is available to DH on Thursday -- noting that the blister has no impact on his decision to deploy Ohtani as the designated hitter -- though he wouldn't confirm his presence in the lineup with a southpaw pitching for the Red Sox. It sounds like the 23-year-old will have no problem hitting, and barring any setbacks, he appears to be lined up to take his turn in the rotation on schedule.
