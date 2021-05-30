Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-0 win over the A's.

The Angels did all their scoring in the top of the fifth inning, with Ohtani's two-run single being the biggest blow. The 26-year-old is hitting .269 on the season with a .940 OPS, along with 15 homers, seven steals, 35 runs and 40 RBI.