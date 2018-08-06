Ohtani has extended his throwing distance to 120 feet, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Ohtani is continuing to make progress towards a return to the hill. He's been used effectively as a designated hitter, as he launched two homers on the road Friday against Cleveland, and there's still hope he could pitch again this season. The next step in Ohtani's rehab figures to be throwing off a mound.

