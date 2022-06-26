Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Mariners.

Ohtani tied the game at 1-1 in the third inning with a moonshot -- it went 462 feet with an exit velocity of 118 mph, per Statcast. That's his second-hardest hit ball of the year, and it counted as his 16th homer. Five of those long balls have come in the last 14 games. The two-way star is slashing .261/.339/.493 with 47 RBI, 45 runs scored, seven stolen bases, 13 doubles and a triple through 307 plate appearances.