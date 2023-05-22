Ohtani allowed one run on two hits and three walks over six innings during Sunday's win over Minnesota. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision. At the plate, he went 1-for-3 with a walk.

After several rough starts, Ohtani was back to his usual self on the mound Sunday. He allowed one run in the third inning but otherwise faced little threat from the Twins. Ohtani ended his outing with four consecutive strikeouts and totaled 22 whiffs on 99 pitches. He'd allowed at least three runs in four straight outings entering Sunday but he still owns a strong 3.05 ERA for the year. His next start is currently projected to be at home against the Marlins.