Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Racks up three hits, stolen base
Ohtani went 3-for-4 with a stolen base, a run scored and an RBI in a win against the Tigers on Tuesday.
Ohtani entered the game in a 2-for-20 cold spell but found a groove against Detroit, singling three times to notch his sixth game of three or more hits this season. In his second campaign in the majors, the Japanese phenom has slashed .292/.356/.521 while posting 15 homers, 43 RBI and nine stolen bases in 289 plate appearances.
