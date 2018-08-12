Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Ramping up bullpen sessions
Ohtani's (elbow) next bullpen session will come Monday according to manager Mike Scioscia, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Ohtani's elbow is holding up fine enough for hitting (as evidenced by his name in the lineup Sunday as the designated hitter), but it seems like he's also ramping up his pitching. Ardaya commented that the catcher will be squatting in Monday's session and Scioscia said that his throwing will be "a little more than touch and feel" in terms of intensity. It's unclear how close Ohtani is to throwing in games again, but it seems like a return to the mound this season isn't entirely out of the question as things stand now.
