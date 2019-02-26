Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Ramps up tee work
Ohtani (elbow) took 35 swings off a tee Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Ohtani continues to slowly ramp up his activity as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. The 35 swings he took mark the most since he's resumed tee work, while the 23-year-old also stood in and tracked pitches during bullpen sessions Tuesday. Ohtani appears to be progressing on schedule, though he's still expected to open the season on the shelf.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Buxton goes bonkers
Does Byron Buxton's blistering start mean anything? Is Nomar Mazara capable of more homers?...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts