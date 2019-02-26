Ohtani (elbow) took 35 swings off a tee Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani continues to slowly ramp up his activity as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. The 35 swings he took mark the most since he's resumed tee work, while the 23-year-old also stood in and tracked pitches during bullpen sessions Tuesday. Ohtani appears to be progressing on schedule, though he's still expected to open the season on the shelf.

