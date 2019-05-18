Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Ramps up throwing schedule
Ohtani (elbow) is now throwing four days a week after previously throwing just three times per week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The Angels have said that Ohtani's throwing schedule won't affect his ability to remain in the lineup, and that's indeed been the case, as he's sat just once since returning from the injured list. He should continue as a regular designated hitter for the rest of the season but won't pitch in a game until 2020.
