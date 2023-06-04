Ohtani went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple two runs and two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Astros.

Ohtani came up a homer short of a cycle, finishing with his second four-hit game of the campaign. His third-inning triple gave the Angels their first run, and the two-way star notched another RBI with a double in the seventh. Ohtani has added to his excellent work on the mound with another big season at the plate -- through 253 plate appearances, he's slashing .274/.348/.540 with 15 homers, 40 RBI, 35 runs and seven stolen bases.