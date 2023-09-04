Ohtani went 0-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to Oakland.

Ohtani has gone 10 games without a homer, but he's reached base at a .479 clip over that stretch thanks largely to a 27.1 percent walk rate. The slugger has taken advantage of all the walks by swiping three bags during the homerless span, pushing his season total to 20 thefts. He and Ronald Acuna are the only big-leaguers so far this season with at least 30 homers and 20 steals. Ohtani is now one of eight players in MLB history to put up multiple 40-20 campaigns.