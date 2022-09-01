Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Yankees.
Ohtani delivered the game-winning hit for the second time in three games when he took Yankees ace Gerrit Cole deep in the sixth inning. The homer was Ohtani's third in his last four contests and his 30th of the year, the second time he's reached that mark in his career. The two-way star has added a .269/.359/.529 slash line with 82 RBI, 75 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 127 games. He finished August by hitting safely in six of his last seven games, going 10-for-27 (.370) in that span.