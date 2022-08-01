Ohtani went 2-for-2 with a triple, a run, two walks and a caught stealing in a 5-2 loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Ohtani tripled and scored in the first inning, walked and was caught stealing second in the third, singled in the fifth and walked again in the seventh for his fifth occasion reaching base four times this season and first since June 28. The 28-year-old closes July on a high note -- going 3-for-6 with a home run, a triple and three walks in his last two games -- though he slashed a subpar .224/.360/.459 with six home runs, 12 runs, 13 RBI and three stolen bases in 25 games.