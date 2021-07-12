Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Mariners.

Ohtani doubled his first time up and then later walked and scored off a sacrifice fly during a three-run ninth inning. The 26-year-old completes a historic first half of the season with the bat, slashing .279/.364/.698 with a league-best 33 home runs to go along with 70 RBI, 65 runs scored, 12 steals, and a 38:98 BB:K over 343 plate appearances.