Ohtani is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale at Baltimore, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ohtani served as the designated hitter for all five games since coming off the injured list Tuesday, but will head to the bench Sunday. The 24-year-old has struggled so far by going 4-for-21 with three RBI and zero extra-base hits. Albert Pujols will serve as the DH Sunday while Justin Bour starts at first base.