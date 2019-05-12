Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Receives first off day
Ohtani is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale at Baltimore, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ohtani served as the designated hitter for all five games since coming off the injured list Tuesday, but will head to the bench Sunday. The 24-year-old has struggled so far by going 4-for-21 with three RBI and zero extra-base hits. Albert Pujols will serve as the DH Sunday while Justin Bour starts at first base.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Goes hitless in debut•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Pitching rehab won't affect hitting•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Batting third in season debut•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Activated from injured list•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Set for evaluation Tuesday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: May still return for road trip•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...