Ohtani is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani allowed one run over eight innings on the mound and went 0-for-4 with a walk Saturday against the Astros, and he'll receive a rest day for the series finale. Mike Trout will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Ryan Aguilar makes a start in center field.