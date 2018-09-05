The Angels have recommended Ohtani (elbow) undergo Tommy John surgery, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The two-way superstar made just one start before re-injuring his elbow. Ohtani underwent an MRI on Wednesday which revealed new damage to his UCL. He'll likely head for second opinions before a decision on surgery is made, but this is brutal news for Ohtani and the Angels.

