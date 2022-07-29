Ohtani (9-6) allowed two runs on eight hits and struck out 11 in six innings, taking the loss Thursday versus the Rangers.

Ohtani put in a solid pitching performance, but a Nathaniel Lowe solo home run and a Corey Seager RBI double accounted for the only two runs of the game. At the plate, Ohtani went 0-for-4, while the Angels had just five hits in the contest. The two-way star has double-digit strikeouts in each of his last six starts, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) across 39 innings in that span. He owns a 2.81 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 145:23 K:BB through 99.1 innings overall.