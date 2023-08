Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Giants.

While Ohtani has homered only once over seven games in August, he's batting .360 (9-for-25) with three steals for the month. He's up to 15 thefts on the year, already the second-highest total for a season in his career. The two-way star is slashing .308/.409/.673 with 40 home runs, 82 RBI, 87 runs scored, 19 doubles and seven triples through 496 plate appearances.