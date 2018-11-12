Ohtani (elbow) said his recovery from Tommy John surgery is going well, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. "I feel like so far it's going really well, no setbacks," Ohtani said. "I think I'm right on schedule and maybe a little bit ahead."

Ohtani underwent surgery at the beginning of October, which will keep him from pitching until 2020 -- though he's still expected to be able to hit in 2019. The two-way star is making encouraging progress, as he recently regained full range of motion in his elbow, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. That said, a concrete timetable for Ohtani isn't expected to come into focus into at least January.