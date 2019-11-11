Ohtani (knee) remains on track to finish his rehab in mid-December, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani was limited to hitting duty all season while his arm recovered from Tommy John surgery. His time as a designated hitter ended prematurely as well after he was shut down for surgery on his left kneecap in mid-September. He's been running on an anti-gravity treadmill and throwing from a distance of 120 feet, with the goal of getting back on a mound by the end of the month.