Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Rehab remains on track
Ohtani (knee) remains on track to finish his rehab in mid-December, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Ohtani was limited to hitting duty all season while his arm recovered from Tommy John surgery. His time as a designated hitter ended prematurely as well after he was shut down for surgery on his left kneecap in mid-September. He's been running on an anti-gravity treadmill and throwing from a distance of 120 feet, with the goal of getting back on a mound by the end of the month.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...