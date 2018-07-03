Ohtani (elbow) was activated from the 10-day DL ahead of Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.

Ohtani will immediately rejoin the starting lineup and bat sixth as the Angels' designated hitter. Expect to see him in the lineup regularly since his injured elbow didn't impact any part of his swing during batting practice sessions or simulated games in recent weeks. In regards to pitching, the 23-year-old's status is still uncertain and he will be reevaluated in a couple weeks.