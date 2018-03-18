The Angels still plan to keep Ohtani in the major leagues to begin the season, despite the rookie's poor results in spring training, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. "Pitching wise, absent a couple pitches each outing completely getting away from him, losing grip or feel, [Ohtani has] been around the strike zone with the majority of his pitches," general manager Billy Eppler said Saturday. "We look at walk rate and strike throwing and the ability to get hitters to swing and miss. As we look at those things, those are the foundation of our evaluative methodologies, and those things are in place."

Ohtani was shelled for seven hits in 1.1 innings in his last start Friday against the Rockies and has surrendered 15 runs against 8.1 total frames this spring, but the Angels remain encouraged by his velocity readings and the 19:3 K:BB he has posted during that span. According to Fletcher, Ohtani is scheduled to take the mound Saturday in what will most likely be a minor-league game, which would make it easier for the Angels to ensure he gets 90-plus pitches. With Ohtani inducing plenty of strikeouts this spring and the Angels seemingly committed to keeping him in the majors as a member of the rotation and part-time designated hitter, he could be worth buying at a discount while his spring ERA has deflated his draft stock.