Ohtani will bat second and serve as the designated hitter Thursday against the Tigers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani will take the mound as the starting pitcher in the game, but he will also be in the lineup. This is the seventh time this season that he will start a game as a two-way player. Ohtani has maintained an outstanding .271/.350/.618 line across 254 plate plate appearances while also logging a 2.85 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 47.1 frames.