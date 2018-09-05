Ohtani (elbow) is slated to DH and bat third Wednesday against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels announced Wednesday that Ohtani has been recommended for Tommy John surgery after an MRI revealed new damage to his UCL. That announcement was made after the lineup was released but there have been no reported changes to the lineup, so it seems Ohtani will be allowed to continue hitting for the time being. Ohtani homered Tuesday -- his first homer off a lefty in the big leagues.