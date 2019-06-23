Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Remains on bench Sunday
Ohtani is not in the lineup Sunday at St. Louis.
Ohtani is unsurprisingly on the bench for the series finale against the Cardinals since the Angels are once again without the benefit of a designated hitter. The 24-year-old is 0-for-2 as a pinch hitter in the series but should return to his usual role Tuesday at home versus the Reds.
