Ohtani (oblique) is not in Thursday's lineup against the Guardians, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani made progress Thursday, as he was spotted running in the outfield and also swung a bat for the first time since Sunday. However, he'll remain out of the lineup for the fourth straight game. Manager Phil Nevin noted that Ohtani could return to action "in a day or two."