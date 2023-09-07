Ohtani (oblique) isn't in the Angels' lineup Wednesday against the Orioles.
Tests revealed Wednesday that Ohtani is dealing with inflammation in his right oblique, so he will remain out of the Angels' lineup as he recovers. Matt Thaiss will serve as Los Angeles' DH and bat sixth against Baltimore.
