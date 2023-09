Ohtani (oblique) will sit for a sixth straight game Saturday against Cleveland, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani has been absent for the last several days with inflammation in his right oblique, an issue separate from the torn UCL which will eventually require surgery. Between his two ailments and the fact that the Angels are well out of the playoff race, it would hardly be a surprise if Ohtani were to be shut down, but the team still considers him day-to-day.