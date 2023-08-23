Ohtani was removed from the first half of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Reds as both a pitcher and hitter due to arm fatigue.

Ohtani slugged his 44th home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning before departing from the mound in the top of the second after a short conversation with a trainer. He was then replaced at designated hitter by Nolan Schanuel in the bottom of the third. The two-way superstar has been battling off-and-on fatigue for the last handful of weeks, and Wednesday's truncated start was his first pitching appearance since Aug. 9. He could require another extended break from that element of his game. It's also unclear whether Ohtani will be able to return to DH duties in the second half of Wednesday's twin bill.