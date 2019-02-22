Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Resumes hitting
Ohtani will hit off a tee Friday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The recovery timeline for Tommy John surgery is shorter for hitters than pitchers, and the hitting half of Ohtani expects to only miss the first month of the season. Barring setbacks, he's targeting a return sometime in May, though he'll be unable to pitch at any point in 2019.
