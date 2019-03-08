Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Resumes throwing
Ohtani (elbow) will throw Wednesday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in October, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Ohtani's rehab process will be an unusually complex one. He won't pitch all season but will still have to spend a considerable amount of time getting his arm in shape for 2020, even as he works his way back towards a return as a hitter in May. Setbacks on the pitching side could impact his hitting timeline, though up to now everything seems to have moved smoothly.
