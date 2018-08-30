Manager Mike Scioscia said Ohtani (elbow) will start Sunday against the Astros, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ohtani has been limited to just hitting after suffering a UCL sprain in early June, but the two-way star has been cleared to make his return to the rotation after checking out OK following a 50-pitch simulated game earlier in the week. The 24-year-old will likely be on a pitch count Sunday as the Angels figure to handle him with extreme caution down the stretch. Prior to suffering the injury, Ohtani compiled a solid 3.10 ERA and 61:20 K:BB across nine starts (49.1 innings).