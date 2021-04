Ohtani (ankle) will bat second as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Astros.

Ohtani left his start Sunday against the White Sox after a somewhat scary collision at the plate, but the Angels clarified after the game that he was going to exit the game anyway and wasn't dealing with any serious injury. He got a bit of rest Monday, though he did appear as a pinch hitter. He'll be involved from the start in Tuesday's contest and shouldn't face any restrictions going forward.