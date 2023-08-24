Ohtani (arm) is starting as the Angels' designated hitter and batting second for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Reds, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Ohtani was removed from the first game of Wednesday's twin bill -- both on the mound and as a batter -- due to arm fatigue, but he is seemingly healthy enough to remain in Los Angeles' lineup. Arm fatigue has plagued Ohtani often as of late, and it's possible that he ends up taking another extended break from pitching in order to recover.